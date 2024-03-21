10K mangrove propagules planted in Zambo to mark Earth hour

ZAMBOANGA Mayor John Dalipe on Thursday, March 21, 2024, led the various government agencies including civil society organizations in the mangrove propagule planting activity to mark the observance of Earth Hour 2024.

Organized by the Office of City Environment and Natural Resources Office (ECENR), mangrove planting activity was held in a four-hectare area at Sitio Panji-Panji in Panubigan village.

Engineer Reynaldo Gonzales, OCENR head, said a total of 10,000 mangrove propagules were planted during the activity that sought to help restore and protect the coastal environment.

The activity is also in line with Dalipe’s mission to plant one million trees by 2025.

Meanwhile, Dalipe has enjoined everyone to support Earth Hour 2024 on Saturday, March 23, from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. by turning off or dimming non-essential lights, signage lights, lights at key monuments, and lights in private facilities or businesses insofar as operations will allow during the global “lights out” event.

Dalipe issued Executive Order No. JD 2024-011, an order to promote energy efficiency, and environment conservation, address climate change, and support Earth Hour 2024, particularly on March 23, Saturday from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Earth Hour is an annual worldwide movement organized by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

It is a global grassroots movement uniting people to take action on environmental issues and protect the planet. (SunStar Zamboanga)