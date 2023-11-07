11 BIFF followers surrender in North Cotabato

ELEVEN followers of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) surrendered to authorities amid government offensive against them in North Cotabato, the military said Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

Major General Alex Rillera, 6th Infantry Division commander, said they surrendered on Saturday afternoon, November 4, at the headquarters of the 92nd Infantry Battalion in Nicaan village, Libungan, North Cotabato.

Rillera said the 11 surrenderers belong to the BIFF-Kairalan faction and identified them only through their aliases as Benzar, Lombie, Tenix, Boy, Abu Sumaya, Datu Nor, Nolds, Norhad, Pasyotan, Nasrudin, and Tamen.

Rillera said they turned over four 7.62 millimeter (mm) sniper rifles, two Uzi .9-mm sub-machineguns, three Rocket-Propelled Grenade launchers, and two Garand rifles.

He said the 11 BIFF surrenderers have undergone Joint Armed Forces of the Philippines-Philippine National Police Intelligence Committee (JAPIC) validation, which entitled them to receive assistance from the Tulong ng Gobyernong Nagmamalasakit (Tugon) program of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Tugon is a program under BARMM’s Ministry of Interior and Local Government (MILG) that aims to facilitate the mainstreaming of former rebels as productive citizens of the BARMM community by providing them interventions to have a stable and uplifted status of life.

Project Tugon also provides reformation and reintegration assistance; capacity building and skills development through Technical Education and Skills Development Authority; livelihood assistance; entrepreneurial training; and, housing provisions.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant General William Gonzales, commander of Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom), said the downfall of the BIFF is near at hand with the surrender of its 11 followers.

“The snowball of BIFF surrenders is a result of the convergence among government agencies and stakeholders, including the local government units, military, and police, among others,” Gonzales said.

“Through our collaborative efforts, the decades-old security concerns in Central Mindanao will soon be totally resolved,” he added.

He reiterated his call to the remaining members of the BIFF to surrender peacefully, begin a new life as productive members of society, and avail of the livelihood assistance of the government.