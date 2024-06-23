11 Daulah Islamiyah members surender

ELEVEN members of the Daulah Islamiyah (DI) terrorist group have surrendered to government authorities in the province of Maguindanao del Sur, the military said Sunday, June 23.

The Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) said the Army’s 6th Infantry Battalion (IB) facilitated the surrender of the 11 DI members on Friday, June 21, in Buayan village, Datu Piang, Maguindanao del Sur, in a continuous pursuit to end terrorism.

The Westmincom said the 11 DI surrenderers belong to the DI-Turaife group (DI-TG). They handed over seven high-powered firearms and four low-powered firearms.

The surrendered firearms include one Bushmaster rifle, three 40-millimeter (mm) M-79 Grenade Launchers, one caliber .30 Sniper rifle, one 60-mm Mortar, one 7.62-mm Sniper rifle, Two 9-mm Uzi, one caliber .45 pistol, and one caliber .38 revolver.

The surrendered weapons were deposited at the headquarters of 6IB for safekeeping and proper disposition.

Lieutenant General William Gonzales, commander of Westmincom, lauded the 6IB for its continuous effort to destabilize the remaining rebel groups in Maguindanao del Sur.

Gonzales also encouraged the remaining militants to return to the folds of the law and commit to a harmonious life.

“The surrender of the 11 DI-TG members is a testament to the relentless effort of the military to end terrorism in the areas inflicted by these rebel groups. We will ensure that this development will go on until terrorism is fully eradicated,” Gonzales said.

He said the 11 DI surrenderers will be enrolled in Agila-Haven Program of the provincial government of Maguindanao del Sur, a platform that gives the former rebels the opportunity to start anew and receive livelihood opportunities and other assistance after successful surrender.

He added they will also be included in the Tulong ng Gobyernong Nagmamalasakit (Tugon) program of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. (SunStar Zamboanga)