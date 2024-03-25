11 drug offenders complete reformation program

ELEVEN drug reformists have completed the reformation program under the Balay Silangan Reformation Center (BSRC) in the town of Piñan, Zamboanga del Norte, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Saturday, March 23, 2024.

Ariel Escudero, PDEA-Zamboanga del Norte provincial officer, said the drug reformists consisted of nine males and two females who have satisfactorily completed the comprehensive drug reformation program.

Escudero said the Balay Silangan Reformation Program is an alternative intervention intended for drug offenders aimed at rectifying attitudes and behaviors to become self-sufficient and law-abiding citizens of their community.

The program is intended for drug offenders who are not eligible to undergo medical treatment and rehabilitation in facilities supervised by the Department of Health.

Escudero said they received certificates of completion in a graduation ceremony at the municipal gymnasium of Piñan, Zamboanga del Norte on Friday, March 22. (SunStar Zamboanga)