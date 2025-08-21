11 ‘FRs’ in Zamboanga del Sur granted safe conduct passes

ELEVEN former rebels, now called “friends rescued (FRs),” were granted safe conduct passes to facilitate their applications for government amnesty, the military said Thursday, August 21, 2025.

The awarding of safe conduct passes was held alongside an amnesty board meeting on Tuesday, August 19, at Camp Major David Sabido, headquarters of the 53rd Infantry Battalion (53IB), in Poblacion village, Guipos, Zamboanga del Sur.

“This activity is part of the government's broader amnesty program aimed at providing legal protection and security to friends rescued (FRs)—former rebels who have chosen to abandon the armed struggle in favor of peace and reintegration into society,” Lieutenant Colonel Rolando Vargas Jr., commander of the 53IB, said.

Vargas said the passes ensure that FRs are legally protected as they transition back into civilian life, navigate judicial processes, and begin their reintegration journey.

He added that the awarding of safe conduct passes symbolizes the government’s genuine intent to welcome FRs back into mainstream society, affirming the state’s commitment to help them rebuild their lives, reconnect with their families, and become productive members of their communities.

“This initiative also highlights the whole-of-nation approach to peace-building, emphasizing collaboration among the Armed Forces, law enforcement, legal institutions, and civil society to sustain peace, stability, and development in the Zamboanga Peninsula,” he added.

The awarding of the passes and the amnesty board meeting were attended by key figures from the military, legal, and law enforcement sectors, underscoring a unified and coordinated approach to peace and reconciliation. (SunStar Zamboanga)