11 NPA rebels, Abu Sayyaf Group member surrender

ELEVEN New People’s Army (NPA) rebels and an Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) member have separately surrendered to authorities in Zamboanga Peninsula and Basilan province, the police said Friday, June 14, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said nine of the 11 NPA rebels surrendered to the police in San Pablo village, Dumingag, Zamboanga del Sur around 2:05 p.m. Thursday, June 13.

The surrender and withdrawal of support of the nine NPA rebels was facilitated by the different units of the police and military in Zamboanga del Sur.

Masauding said monetary assistance and one sack of rice were provided to each of the nine NPA surrenderers.

The remaining two NPA rebels surrendered on Thursday, June 13, at the headquarters of the 2nd Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Mobile Force Company in Purok Meliton, Poblacion village, San Miguel, Zamboanga del Sur and to the policemen at Purok 5 in Tipan village, Naga, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Meanwhile, a 29-year-old male Abu Sayyaf Group member surrendered at the headquarters of the 53rd Special Action Company of Special Action Force in Maganda village, Lamitan City, Basilan around 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 13.

Masauding said the surrender of the ASG member was facilitated by policemen of PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula and Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, military forces, National Bureau of Investigation, and National Intelligence Coordinating Agency.

He said the ASG surrenderer received monetary incentives, one sack of rice, and grocery items.

Masauding commended the units involved in the facilitation of the withdrawal of support surrender of 11 NPA rebels and one ASG member.

“We remain committed to the safeguarding of the peace and order in Zamboanga Peninsula,” he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)