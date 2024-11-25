1101 Infantry Brigade strengthen reservists, retirees ties

THE 1101st Infantry Brigade (1101Bde) organized a one-day event to strengthen ties with the military reservists and retirees in its area of operations, the military said Monday, November 25, 2024.

Brigadier General Mario Jacinto, 1101Bde commander, said the event, attended by 26 reservists and 10 retirees, was held on Saturday, November 23, at the brigade headquarters in Bud Bayug, Talipao, Sulu.

Jacinto said the activity was aimed to organize reservists for future mobilization by focusing on their important roles in disaster response, territorial defense, and specialized training.

Jacinto said the event is a series of interactive lectures and demonstrations with key topics that include a static display and demonstration of the M101A1 Howitzer, Basic radio communication operations, and an overview of reservist policies.

Major General Leonardo Peña, 11th Infantry Division (11ID) and Joint Task Force Orion commander, the event's guest speaker, emphasized the importance of balancing military service to civilian responsibilities and encouraged the participants to continue serving the country.

Peña also called for unity among people of different religions, tribes, and races in Sulu.

Jacinto expressed gratitude for the support of the reservists and retirees in the projects and programs of the military, particularly those of the 11ID.

Jacinto highlighted the forum as a step toward continued cooperation for the peace and progress in Sulu.

The one-day event was attended by military and reservist officials along with various military personnel and members of the reservist and retiree community. (SunStar Zamboanga)