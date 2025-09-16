1101Bde troops, reservists undergone TC3 training

THE Army’s 1101st Infantry Brigade (1101Bde) has conducted Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TC3) training, equipping 44 soldiers, including eight reservists, with life-saving battlefield medical skills.

Colonel Yasser Bara, 1101Bde commander, said Tuesday the training focused on critical combat care techniques such as hemorrhage control, airway management, and casualty evacuation under fire.

The participants of the TC3 training are personnel of the various operational control units of 1101Bde and reservists from the 1602nd Community Defense Center (CDC).

Bara said the training highlights the brigade’s commitment to integrating reserve forces into active readiness programs.

“This training is more than just a skillset—it’s a lifeline. By equipping our troops and reservists with Tactical Combat Casualty Care, we’re investing in survivability, resilience, and mission success,” he said.

He said TC3 training is essential for soldiers operating in combat zones, where immediate medical intervention can mean the difference between life and death.

He said they include the participation of reservists to strengthen the synergy between regular and reserve forces, fostering a unified and capable defense posture.

The TC3 training was held at the headquarters of the 1101Bde in Matalin village, Malabang, Lanao del Sur. (SunStar Zamboanga)