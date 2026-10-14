1102Bde, CMOR strengthen peace efforts in Sulu

THE 1102nd Infantry Brigade (1102Bde) and the Army’s Civil-Military Operations Regiment (CMOR) are strengthening coordination on community-based peace-building initiatives to sustain security gains in the province of Sulu, the military said Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

Colonel Gerald Monfort, CMOR deputy regiment commander, discussed ways to enhance civil-military operations with Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, 1102Bde commander, during a courtesy visit on Monday, October 12, at Camp AKA that houses the Brigade’s headquarters in Bual village, Luuk, Sulu.

The meeting of the two officials focused on improving coordination between military units, local government units (LGUs), community leaders, former combatants and other stakeholders in advancing peace and development initiatives.

Delos Santos and Monfort also discussed strengthening civil-military operations under the brigade’s LGU-led, Security Sector-Supported, and Community-Based (LSC) framework to encourage community participation and ownership of peace efforts.

Delos Santos underscored the importance of civil-military operations in preserving the province’s security gains through community engagement, conflict resolution and stronger partnerships with civilian stakeholders.

“Civil-Military Operations plays a crucial role in sustaining the peace we have worked hard to achieve in Sulu,” Delos Santos said.

He added that closer collaboration with CMOR would help empower local partners and preserve peace through collective responsibility.

The two officials also explored cooperation in community relations, information support, peace advocacy and capacity-building to improve the effectiveness of civil-military operations across the brigade’s area of responsibility.

The engagement reaffirmed the two units’ commitment to working with local governments and communities to sustain peace and stability in Sulu.

Also present during the meeting were Colonel Alex Gagula, 1102nd deputy brigade commander; Major Lloyd Orbeta, executive officer of the 15th Civil-Military Operations Battalion; Captain Kesley Jon Rey Maligro, operations officer; 1st lieutenant Hazel Calina, civil-military operations officer; 2nd Lieutenant Ana Sophia Borromeo, signal officer; and Technical Sergeant Luisito Leones, 1102Bde sergeant major. (SunStar Zamboanga)