1102Bde distributes solar power systems to 7 remote militia patrol bases

THE 1102nd Infantry Brigade (1102Bde) has distributed solar power systems on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, to improve the living and working condition of the militia forces in seven patrol bases in the remote areas in the province of Sulu.

Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, 1102Bde commander, led the distribution of the solar power systems when he visited the seven remote militia patrol bases to assess the welfare of the troops.

Delos said Thursday, September 10, that were provided with solar power include the Bolaghaw, Lubok, Niangkaan, Lambago, Datag, Kulay-Kulay and Pitogo patrol bases within the area of responsibility of the Brigade.

The systems are expected to improve nighttime lighting and provide basic power support during operations and emergencies.

“Our militia personnel are among our partners on the frontlines. Many of them serve in remote communities, away from their families and with limited facilities,” Delos Santos said in a statement.

During the visits, Delos Santos inspected the facilities, talked with the militiamen and listened to their concerns, while emphasizing the importance of their role in supporting regular Army troops in maintaining security and peace in local communities.

“Through these visits, we want them to know that their commanders see their situation, listen to their concerns, and value their service,” he added.

He also reminded the militia cadre and militiamen to maintain discipline and professionalism, respect local communities, and continue working with local government units and other stakeholders to sustain peace in Sulu.

During the visit, Delos Santos was accompanied by Colonel Alex Gagula, deputy brigade commander; Lieutenant Colonel Ronald Borras, commander of the 21st Infantry Battalion (21IB); lieutenant Colonel Dante Mantes, commander of the 101IB; and, Captain Noroel Rey Bacala, officer-in-charge of 41IB’s Delta Company. (SunStar Zamboanga)