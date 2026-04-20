1102Bde honors newly-promoted officer, enlister personnel

THE 1102nd Infantry Brigade (1102Bde) honored its newly-promoted personnel—one officer and seven enlisted personnel—during the Flag Raising Ceremony and Pinning of Ranks Monday, April 20, 2026.

Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, 1102Bde commander, led the ceremony in Camp AKA that houses the headquarters of the brigade in Bual village, Luuk, Sulu.

Delos Santos was joined by Colonel Alex Gagula, the deputy brigade commander; Lieutenant Colonel Rolando Granados; and, other members of the Brigade staff.

Formally recognized during the ceremony for their well-earned promotions are as follows: Captain Ian Ivan Torcuator, personnel officer of the brigade; Technical Sergeant Rejay Ramos; Staff Sergeant Johnrel Alalag; Sergeant Eduard Ayungao; Segeant Aljake Barasi; Corporal Alnijar Bala; Corporal Abdul Disomimba; and, Corporal Mark Jay Andaya.

In his message during the ceremony, Delos Santos underscored that promotions are not only recognition of past performance but also a call to greater responsibility, leadership, and commitment to service.

Delos Santos urged the newly promoted officer and personnel to uphold discipline, integrity, and professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

The ceremony which commenced with the traditional flag raising rites, concluded with the singing of the Alakdan Hymn and Pilipinas Kong Mahal, followed by the orderly dismissal of the formation.

Delos Santos said the activity highlighted the 1102Bde’s sustained efforts to strengthen esprit de corps, uphold time-honored military traditions, and motivate its personnel in advancing peace and security efforts in Sulu. (SunStar Zamboanga)