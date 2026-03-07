1102Bde joins Army’s 129th anniversary tree-growing activity

SOLDIERS planted 571 seedlings in a military camp in Sulu for the 129th Philippine Army Founding Anniversary Saturday, March 7.

Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, 1102nd Infantry Brigade commander, said the tree-growing activity took place at Camp AKA, the brigade headquarters in Bual village, Luuk, Sulu.

Governor Delos Santos said the seedlings included 298 Lauaan, 167 Narra, 62 Mahogany, 37 Lanzones, five Durian, and two Mango.

The activity gathered Army personnel, local government representatives, and community members. The event supports a nationwide initiative to plant thousands of seedlings.

“This tree-growing activity symbolizes our collective commitment to protecting the environment and nurturing a sustainable future,” Delos Santos said.

The event concluded with parlor games and free haircuts for residents, facilitated by the 15th Civil-Military Operations Battalion.

The initiative aims to plant 129,000 seedlings nationwide to mark the anniversary, reinforcing the Army’s dedication to environmental protection and community partnership. (SunStar Zamboanga)