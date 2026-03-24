1102Bde, MNLF reinforce continued peacebuilding partnership

THE 1102nd Infantry Brigade (1102Bde) joined the 58th founding anniversary of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) on Monday, March 23, 2026, reinforcing its continued partnership in advancing peacebuilding and normalization efforts in Sulu.

The anniversary celebration was held in Sitio Kan Biya, Angilan village, Omar, Sulu.

Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, 1102Bde commander, said the event highlights the brigade’s sustained commitment to strengthening cooperation through dialogue, mutual respect, and community engagement.

Delos Santos emphasized that the presence of the Philippine Army in the activity demonstrates the government’s inclusive approach to peace, where all stakeholders work together to preserve gains and prevent the resurgence of conflict.

He also expressed gratitude to the MNLF for its continued support in implementing Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered Communities across Sulu, noting that this cooperation significantly contributes to building trust and maintaining stability in communities.

He said the event featured ceremonial rites and dialogue engagements aimed at strengthening unity, fostering mutual trust, and promoting a shared vision of lasting peace and development in the province.

The activity was attended by Lieutenant Colonel Dante Mantes, commander of the 101st Infantry Battalion; MNLF leader Bhada Badah; 1102Bde staff; and other partner stakeholders.

Delos Santos reaffirmed the brigade’s commitment to sustaining peace gains and supporting the government’s reconciliation efforts in partnership with local government units and communities. (SunStar Zamboanga)