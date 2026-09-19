1102Bde, MNLF step up peace dialogue in Sulu

THE Army’s 1102nd Infantry Brigade (1102Bde) and the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) leaders strengthened their coordination on peace and security during a dialogue in Luuk, Sulu, aimed at sustaining stability in communities of the province.

Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, commander of the 1102Bde, led the Army side during the meeting on Thursday, September 17, 2026, that took place Camp Aka, which houses the Brigade headquarters in Bual village, Luuk, Sulu.

Colonel Alex Gagula, deputy brigade commander, and Lieutenant Colonel Rolando Granados, the brigade executive officer joined Delos Santos during the activity.

The MNLF leaders who attended the dialogue are Saikal Madjuri, Mhadz Akmad, Makis Suluman Abduhajan, Abduraddul Abduhajan, Hadji Pahmi Amiril, Junhar Abdulla and Hadji Amilhamja Hadjiri.

The 1102Bde said Saturday, September 19, that the two parties discussed community concerns, the prevailing peace and security situation, and ways to address emerging issues through dialogue.

The 1102Bde said meeting also sought to maintain open communication between the Brigade and MNLF leaders and promote peaceful resolution of concerns at the community level.

Delos Santos said sustained dialogue and mutual respect is the key to preserving peace gains in Sulu.

“Our peace gains become stronger when we continue talking, listening, and working together,” Delos Santos said, stressing that open communication can help prevent misunderstandings and build trust among communities.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to keeping communication channels open and sustaining grassroots peace engagements to prevent misunderstandings, address concerns peacefully and strengthen cooperation among communities.

Delos Santos said they would continue engaging MNLF leaders and other stakeholders as part of efforts to promote peaceful, secure and resilient communities across its area of responsibility. (SunStar Zamboanga)