1102Bde, MNLF strengthen peace cooperation in Sulu town

TROOPS of the 1102nd Infantry Brigade (1102Bde) and Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) leaders strengthened their cooperation in sustaining peace in the town of Banguingui, Sulu, through a dialogue on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

The peace engagement, led by First Lieutenant Gian Roi Bartolata, brought together a composite team from the 21st Infantry Battalion (21IB), 101IB and 104IB with MNLF leaders Hadji Samer Sanani and Al-Khalid Omar at the MNLF community in Saguimbal village, Banguingui.

Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, 1102Bde commander, said Friday, September 11, that the dialogue provided an avenue for both sides to discuss community concerns, exchange views and explore possible joint activities aimed at promoting peace, unity and development.

Delos Santos said sustained dialogue and the participation of all peace stakeholders are essential to preserving Sulu’s gains in peace and security.

“Peace becomes stronger when we continue talking, listening, and working together,” Delos Santos said, stressing that the engagement was founded on mutual respect and a shared commitment to protecting the peace enjoyed by local communities.

He said that regular face-to-face engagements with MNLF communities help build trust, prevent misunderstandings and provide peaceful mechanisms for resolving concerns at the local level.

He said they would continue engaging MNLF communities, local governments, traditional and community leaders and other stakeholders as part of efforts to sustain peace and support development across Sulu. (SunStar Zamboanga)