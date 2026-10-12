1102Bde, PRC collect 21 bags of blood in Sulu drive

THE 1102nd Infantry Brigade (1102Bde) and the Philippine Red Cross (PRC)-Sulu Chapter collected 21 bags of blood during a bloodletting drive on Saturday, October 10, 2026, to help replenish blood supplies for patients requiring transfusions and emergency medical care.

The activity, anchored on the theme “Donate Blood, Save Lives,” was held at Camp Abdurahman K. Arbison (AKA) in Bual village, Luuk, Sulu.

The PRC-Sulu Chapter headed by Alnizhar Mihadun initiated the conduct of the activity in coordination with the 1102Bde led by Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos.

The bloodletting activity included donor registration, medical screening and blood collection by qualified medical personnel, with appropriate post-donation care provided to ensure the safety and well-being of donors.

Delos Santos said Monday, October 12, that the initiative underscored the role of the military in protecting lives not only through security operations but also through humanitarian service.

“Our mission as soldiers is not only to protect our communities from threats but also to help save lives whenever and wherever we can,” Delos Santos said in a statement.

“Every bag of blood donated represents hope for a patient and an opportunity to make a difference in someone’s life,” he added.

He thanked the PRC-Sulu Chapter for organizing the activity and the volunteer donors for their generosity and willingness to help patients in need.

He said the initiative strengthened the partnership of the Brigade with the Philippine Red Cross and supported its peace and development efforts under the Local Government Unit-Led, Security Sector-Supported, and Community-Based (LSC) Framework, which promotes cooperation in building safer, healthier and more resilient communities. (SunStar Zamboanga)