1102Bde receives 70 monoblock chairs from AFPSLAI

BRIGADIER General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, commander of the 1102nd Infantry Brigade (1102Bde), has expressed his gratitude to the Armed Forces and Police Savings and Loan Association, Incorporated (AFPSLAI) for the donation of chairs to the chapel of the 1102Bde.

Ma. Patricia Drapiza, AFPSLAI-Zamboanga branch head, formally handed over to Delos Santos 70 monoblock chairs in a turnover ceremony on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at the AFPSLAI branch office in Camp Basilio Navarro, Calarian village, Zamboanga City.

Delos Santos is grateful to AFPSLAI for its continued support to soldiers serving in Sulu, emphasizing the importance of spiritual development in sustaining troop morale and strengthening the values that guide military service.

The donated chairs will be utilized to improve the chapel facilities at Camp AKA that houses the 1102Bde Headquarters in Kan-Mindus village, Luuk, Sulu and support religious services, spiritual formation activities, and other faith-based programs for military personnel and their families.

“Faith remains a source of strength for our soldiers as they carry out their mission of preserving peace and security in Sulu,” Delos Santos said in a statement.

“This donation will help provide a more conducive place for worship and reflection for our troops and their families,” Delos Santos added.

The donation reflects AFPSLAI’s commitment to the welfare of its members and its support for initiatives that contribute to the overall well-being of military personnel.

The 1102nd Infantry Brigade extended its sincere appreciation to Rear Admiral (Ret.) Nichols Driz, President and CEO of AFPSLAI, Drapiza, and the entire AFPSLAI organization for their generosity and steadfast support to the soldiers serving in the province of Sulu. (SunStar Zamboanga)