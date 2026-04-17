1102Bde recovers 116 firearms since January in Sulu

A TOTAL of 116 assorted loose firearms have been voluntarily handed-over and recovered since January 1, 2026, in the second district of Sulu through the Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered Communities (RFGFPCC) campaign, the military said Friday, April 17.

The 1102nd Infantry Brigade (1102Bde) said that 12 of the 116 loose firearms were turned over from Sunday, April 12, to Thursday, April 16, alone.

The 1102Bde said the series of handovers reflects increasing public trust and a shared commitment among communities to prevent the escalation of rido and other forms of violence.

The gains were made possible through close coordination among Army units, the police, local government units (LGUs), and village leaders, according to the 1102Bde.

Lieutenant Colonel Roy Dalumpines, 104th Infantry Battalion commander, reported the surrender of three firearms from April 12 to 16 in the town of Pata through joint Army-police facilitation and active support of village officials.

Lieutenant Colonel Ronald Borras, 21st Infantry Battalion commander, reported the handover of six firearms across five villages in Panamao town from April 13 to 15, highlighting the critical role of local leaders in encouraging voluntary compliance and diffusing potential sources of conflict.

Meanwhile, in the town of Banguingui, Lieutenant Colonel Dante Mantes, commander of the 101st Infantry Battalion, reported the hand-over of three firearms through intensified community engagements and information campaigns with LGUs and partner agencies.

Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, commander of the 1102Bde, underscored that the steady increase in voluntary firearm surrender is directly contributing to conflict prevention and community stability.

“Each firearm handed-over is a potential conflict prevented. These gains reflect not just compliance, but a growing culture of peace among our communities,” Delos Santos said.

He emphasized that the RFGFPCC campaign remains a key driver in transforming communities by reducing armed threats, strengthening local governance, and fostering conditions for long-term peace and development across the province of Sulu. (SunStar Zamboanga)