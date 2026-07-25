1102Bde recovers 204 loose firearms

THE 1102nd Infantry Brigade’s (1102Bde) Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered Community (RFGFPCC) campaign continues to gain community support as another loose firearm was voluntarily handed over, bringing the total number to 204 guns recovered across Sulu since January 1, 2026, officials said Saturday, July 25.

Lieutenant Colonel Roy Dalumpines, 104th Infantry Battalion commander, said the latest loose firearm, handed over on Friday, July 24, in Pait village, Lugus, Sulu, is an M203 Grenade Launcher.

Pait Village Chairperson Paulander Ladja voluntarily turned over the Grenade Launcher and was facilitated by the troops of the 104IB’s Bravo Company together with personnel of the Lugus Municipal Police Station in the presence of other village officials.

Dalumpines emphasized that the voluntary hand-over demonstrates the effectiveness of sustained dialogue and the active participation of village officials in fostering peaceful and law-abiding communities.

“The active support of our barangay officials and community stakeholders continues to strengthen our campaign for lasting peace. Every firearm voluntarily turned over removes a potential instrument of violence and helps create safer communities for our people,” Dalumpines said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, 1102Bde commander, said the recovery of 204 firearms is a testament to the trust and partnership established between the security sector and the people of Sulu.

“The success of the RFGFPCC campaign is built on trust, cooperation, and our shared commitment to peace. These 204 recovered firearms represent more than numbers, they symbolize 204 opportunities to prevent violence, avert rido, save lives, and preserve the hard-earned peace that the people of Sulu now enjoy,” Delos Santos said.

He said the Brigade remains committed to sustaining the RFGFPCC campaign in support to the vision of the Provincial Government of Sulu vision of strengthening the rule of law, enhancing public safety, and ensuring that peace and development continue to flourish across the province. (SunStar Zamboanga)