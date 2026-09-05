1102Bde strengthens physical readiness of troops

THE 1102nd Infantry Brigade (1102Bde) and its subordinate battalions conducted the Semi-Annual Physical Fitness Test (PFT), strengthening the physical readiness of its most important asset, its personnel.

The Semi-Annual PFT was held Friday, September 4, 2026, at Camp Abdurahman K. Arbison (Camp AKA) that houses the 1102Bde headquarters in Bual village, Luuk, Sulu, officials said Saturday, September 5.

Captain Ian Ivan Torcuator, 1102Bde personnel officer, said personnel from the Brigade headquarters, 21st Infantry Battalion (21IB), and 101IB underwent the prescribed physical fitness exercises designed to assess their strength, endurance, and overall physical readiness to meet the demands of military duties and operations.

The activity included orientation, proper warm-up, execution of the prescribed PFT events, recording and validation of individual results, and post-test cool-down activities under the supervision of designated evaluators and physical fitness personnel.

Torcuator said the regular conduct of the PFT helps the unit assess the physical readiness of its troops and identify areas requiring further conditioning and improvement.

Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, Commander of the 1102Bde, emphasized that maintaining physically fit and resilient soldiers is essential to sustaining the operational effectiveness of the Brigade.

“Our personnel are our greatest asset. We can have the best equipment, plans, and capabilities, but ultimately, it is our soldiers who accomplish the mission,” Delos Santos said in a statement.

“That is why we must continuously invest in their physical fitness, health, discipline, and overall well-being,” Delos Santos added.

He reminded the troops that physical fitness should not be viewed merely as a requirement to pass the PFT, but as an integral part of the military profession.

He said that fitness must be a way of life for every soldier as a physically fit soldier is more resilient, more confident, and better prepared to respond whenever duty calls.

“By taking care of ourselves, we strengthen our ability to take care of our people and accomplish our mission,” he added.

The Semi-Annual PFT forms part of the continuing efforts of the 1102Bde to maintain a disciplined, physically capable, and mission-ready force in support of peace, security, and development efforts throughout its area of responsibility in Sulu. (SunStar Zamboanga)