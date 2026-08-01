1102Bde strengthens unity through Commander’s Time

THE 1102nd Infantry “Ganarul” Brigade (1102Bde) strengthened unity among the troops through the conduct of Commander’s Time anchored on open communication, discipline, and professionalism.

The most recent Commander’s Time led by Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, 1102Bde commander, was held on Thursday, July 30, at Maryam Hall of Camp Aka that houses the Brigade headquarters in Bual village, Luuk, Sulu.

Delos Santos said the Commander’s Time is being held once a month. The first Commander’s Time was held on January 30, 2026.

The activity served as a venue for Delos Santos to disseminate key information, provide updates on matters affecting the unit, reinforce organizational policies and standards, and emphasize the importance of discipline, professionalism, accountability, and mission readiness.

“The activity also provides opportunity for enlisted personnel to openly express their concerns, insights, and recommendations, fostering transparency, strengthening mutual trust, and enhancing organizational cohesion,” Delos Santos said in a statement.

He underscored that effective command goes beyond directing operations.

He added that it requires listening to personnel, promoting open communication, and cultivating unity at every level of the organization.

Meanwhile, Delos Santos encouraged all members of the Ganarul Brigade to remain committed to the highest standards of military service as they continue working together in sustaining peace, security, and development in the province of Sulu.

The duration of the Commander’s Time dynamically adapts to the specific operational needs, directives, and troops' concerns. (SunStar Zamboanga)