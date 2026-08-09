1102Bde, Sulu town intensify inter-agency coordination

THE 1102nd Infantry “Ganarul” Brigade (1102Bde) and the Municipal Government of Luuk, Sulu, synchronized preparations for the upcoming Inter-Agency Territorial Defense Operation Exercise (IA-TDOX), demonstrating a unified commitment to territorial defense and public safety.

The preparations were synchronized during the Joint Quarterly Meeting of the Municipal Peace and Order and Public Safety Cluster and Conference Meeting on Friday, August 7, 2026.

The 1102Bde said activity underscored the growing partnership among the Armed Forces of the Philippines, local government units, law enforcement agencies, emergency response organizations, and other stakeholders in strengthening interoperability, enhancing operational readiness, and ensuring a coordinated response to potential security threats and emergencies in the municipality.

During the meeting, Colonel Alex Gagula, deputy brigade commander, represented Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, 1102Bde commander.

Gagula was joined by Lieutenant Colonel Rolando Granados, Brigade Executive Officer and Lieutenant Colonel Dante Mantes, commander of the 101st Infantry Battalion (101IB) as well as other key officials and Civil-Military Operations (CMO) officers of the Brigade and 101IB including from the 15th CMO Battalion.

The local government delegation was headed by Luuk Mayor Al-Makram Arbison, together with representatives from key municipal offices and national government agencies.

The local government delegation as joined by officials of the police, village council, Bureau of Fire Protection, Coast Guard, Health, Tourism, and Education.

The 1102Bde said that during the conference, participants reviewed the prevailing peace and order situation, assessed public safety concerns, synchronized operational plans, clarified agency roles and responsibilities, and finalized coordination mechanisms and contingency measures for the conduct of the IA-TDOX.

“The discussions highlighted the importance of seamless inter-agency cooperation in ensuring the success of the exercise and in strengthening the municipality’s overall disaster preparedness, territorial defense, and crisis response capabilities,” the 1102Bde said in a statement.

The Brigade said the IA-TDOX is envisioned to enhance interoperability among participating agencies by validating operational procedures, improving coordination, and reinforcing the whole-of-government approach to addressing evolving security and emergency challenges.

It also serves as a platform to strengthen partnerships and institutionalize collaborative mechanisms that contribute to the safety, stability, and resilience of communities across Sulu.

The meeting concluded with all participating agencies reaffirming their commitment to the successful conduct of the upcoming exercise and to sustaining strong inter-agency collaboration in advancing peace, security, and public safety in the municipality, according to the 1102Bde. (SunStar Zamboanga)