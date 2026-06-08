1102Bde troops actively participate in Brigada Eskwela

THE 104th Infantry Battalion (104IB), a subordinate unit of the 1102nd Infantry Brigade (1102Bde), actively participated in school preparation activities on Sunday, June 7, 2026, at Pata National High School in Saimbangon village, Pata, Sulu.

The 1102Bde said the participation of the 104IB troops is in support of the Brigada Eskwela program of the Department of Education to ensure readiness of the school for the opening of classes on Monday, June 8.

The 1102Bde said initiative was organized in coordination with Pata National High School Teacher-in-Charge Lukaiya Hamsali, together with faculty members, parents, community volunteers, and other stakeholders who shared their time and effort in improving the school environment.

“Throughout the activity, participants engaged in classroom cleaning, school ground maintenance, minor repair works, and other improvement projects aimed at creating a safe, orderly, and conducive learning atmosphere for students,” the 1102Bde said in a statement.

“The event showcased the strong spirit of bayanihan and cooperation among various sectors of the community,” the 1102Bde added.

The 1102Bde said the involvement of the 104IB underscores the Philippine Army’s dedication to supporting initiatives that foster education, community development, and nation-building.

The brigade said that by participating in Brigada Eskwela, the unit continues to strengthen its partnership with local communities while promoting programs that benefit the youth.

Lieutenant Colonel Roy Dalumpines, 104IB commander, highlighted the significance of collaborative efforts in advancing education and community welfare, emphasizing that investing in the younger generation contributes to lasting peace and sustainable progress.

Aside from Pata, the 104IB troops also participated in Brigada Eskwela activities in Siasi, Lugus, Tapul, and Pandami.

Meanwhile, soldiers of the two other subordinate battalions of the 1102Bde which include the 101IB and 21IB, conducted similar activities in schools located in their respective area of operations.

The 101IB troops participated in the conduct of the week-long Brigada Eskwela in the towns of Luuk, Omar, and Banguingui while those of the 21IB in Panamao, Kalingalan Caluang, and Panglima Estino.

Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, 1102Bde commander, emphasized that the activity reflects the enduring spirit of bayanihan and the shared commitment of stakeholders toward the education and future of Sulu’s youth.

“Brigada Eskwela brings together our soldiers, educators, parents, local leaders, and community volunteers in a common mission of preparing our schools and investing in the future of our children,” Delos Santos said in a statement.

“As Sulu continues to move forward on the path of peace and development, quality education remains one of the strongest foundations in building resilient communities and a brighter future for the next generation,” Delos Santos added. (SunStar Zamboanga)