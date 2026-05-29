1102Bde troops arrest anew an indiscriminate firing suspect

TROOPS of the 1102nd Infantry Brigade arrested anew an indiscriminate firing incident suspect and recovered a rifle on Thursday, May 28, 2026, in Siasi, Sulu, through a coordinated law enforcement operation, officials said.

Lieutenant Colonel Roy Dalumpines, 104th Infantry Battalion commander, identified the arrested suspect of indiscriminate firing incident as alias Muksan, a resident of Siondo village, Siasi.

Dalumpines said Muksan was arrested in Siondo village by troops of the Alpha Company led by First Lieutenant Carl Lorenz Ebon, who responded to a reported indiscriminate firing incident together with local officials and Barangay Peacekeeping Acton Team (BPAT) members led by Ramil Ipa Ismail.

Investigation disclosed that Muksan allegedly fired indiscriminately his firearm in Tulling village, Siasi, following a family dispute over the proposed marriage of his sibling, causing alarm among residents in the area.

Dalumpines said Muksan peacefully surrendered one caliber .30 M1 Garand Rifle with one clip and three rounds of live ammunition during his arrest.

Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, 1102nd Infantry Brigade commander, lauded the swift coordination of troops, local government officials, and community leaders in peacefully resolving the incident.

The accomplishment highlights the continuing gains of the Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered Communities (RFGFPCC) campaign of Task Group “Ganarul” in the second district of Sulu.

“This incident demonstrates the importance of unity and cooperation among our security forces, local leaders, and the community in preventing violence and maintaining peace,” Delos Santos said in a statement.

“Through the RFGFPCC Campaign, we continue to encourage our people to reject the culture of violence and support peaceful conflict resolution,” Delos Santos added.

Muksan was the second suspect of an indiscriminate firing incident the 1102nd Infantry Brigade troops have arrested in the second district of Sulu, through swift and coordinated law enforcement operation.

The first was alias Ben, who was arrested for similar offense on Saturday, May 23, in Sitio Button, Saganggang village, Pandami.

After Ben’s arrest, military and police personnel facilitated the voluntary surrender of one caliber .30 M1 Garand rifle with five rounds of live ammunition at the Camp Muksan, which houses the 104IB headquarters in East Kuntad village, Siasi, Sulu. (SunStar Zamboanga)