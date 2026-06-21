1102Bde troops, partner agencies arrest drug suspect

TROOPS of the 1102nd Infantry Brigade (1102Bde), together with operatives of partner law enforcement agencies, have arrested a high-value drug personality and seized firearms and other water materiel in Sulu, officials said Sunday, June 21, 2026.

Captain Kesly Maligro, 1102Bde operations officer, identified the arrested drug personality as alias Dam, 36, who was involved in illegal drug activities in the town of Luuk, Sulu.

Dam was nabbed in a buy-bust around 7 a.m. Sunday, June 21, in Sitio Kabbun Biyabas, Lianutan village, Luuk, Sulu.

Seized from him were 50 grams of shabu worth P340,000, a caliber .30 M1 Garand rifle with ammunition, two caliber .45 pistols, one hand grenade, and one tactical vest with magazines and ammunition.

"Our troops also confiscated communication equipment, cellular phones, buy-bust money, identification cards, and a motorcycle believed to have been used in the suspect's illegal activities," Maligro said in a statement.

All recovered firearms, explosives, illegal drugs, and other pieces of evidence were properly documented and turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Sulu and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-9 for the filing of appropriate charges and further investigation.

Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, 1102Bde commander, lauded the participating units for the successful conduct of the operation and reiterated the brigade's commitment to supporting law enforcement agencies in the campaign against illegal drugs, loose firearms, and other threats to peace and security.

The law enforcement operation was carried out by troops from the 21st and 101st Infantry Battalions of the 1102Bde, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Sulu, different police units to include the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, Naval Intelligence and Security Unit 61, and other security partners.

"This successful Law Enforcement Support Operation (Leso) is a testament to the power of interagency cooperation and our collective resolve to uphold the rule of law in Sulu," Delos Santos said in a statement.

"Through sustained Leso efforts, we will continue to assist our law enforcement partners in dismantling criminal networks, removing illegal firearms from our communities, and ensuring that those who threaten peace and security are held accountable," Delos Santos added.

He said the brigade remains steadfast in its support to law enforcement agencies through intelligence-driven and community-supported operations aimed at sustaining peace, strengthening public safety, and protecting the gains of development across the second district of Sulu. (SunStar Zamboanga)