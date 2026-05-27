1102Bde troops recover 170 firearms since January

TROOPS under the 1102nd Infantry Brigade (1102Bde) have recovered 170 firearms since January 1, 2026, through the sustained implementation of the Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered Community (RFGFPCC) campaign across the second district of Sulu, officials said Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

The latest recovered firearm was a 7.62-millimeter rifle that was voluntarily handed over by a concerned civilian Wednesday, May 27, at the command post of the 104th Infantry Battalion's (104IB) Alpha Company in Hambilan village, Pandami, Sulu.

Lieutenant Colonel Roy Dalumpines, 104IB commander, said the voluntary handover of the firearm was facilitated by Kabbon Village chairperson Merlinda Musahari, highlighting the active support of barangay officials and community leaders in advancing the peace and security initiatives of the government in the municipality of Pandami.

Dalumpines emphasized the continuing voluntary handover of firearms reflects the growing trust and cooperation of the communities toward the peacebuilding initiatives being implemented under the RFGFPCC campaign.

"The continued support of our local government units, barangay officials, and residents significantly contributes to our collective efforts in preventing violence, reducing the proliferation of loose firearms, and sustaining peace and stability in the province," he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, 1102Bde commander, lauded the collaborative efforts of the military, police, local government units, and community stakeholders in strengthening peace and security efforts across Sulu.

"The voluntary handover of firearms manifests the people's growing commitment to peace, lawful order, and community stability," Delos Santos said in a statement.

"Through our continued partnership with local stakeholders and communities, we will sustain the gains of peace and further strengthen our campaign against violence and loose firearms in Sulu," he added.

The voluntary handover of the 7.62-mm rifle was witnessed by other officials of the military and of the police. (SunStar Zamboanga)