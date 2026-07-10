1102Be sustained RFGFPCC campaign marks another milestone

A VILLAGE official in Pandami, Sulu, has voluntarily handed over a high-powered loose firearm to authorities on Thursday, July 10, 2026, marking another milestone in the sustained implementation of the Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Center Community (RFGFPCC) campaign.

Military officials said the voluntary handover of an M203 grenade launcher reaffirms the growing commitment of local communities to uphold the rule of law and strengthen peace and security across the province of Sulu.

Troops of the 104th Infantry Battalion’s (104IB) Alpha Company led by First Lieutenant Carl Lorenz Ebon, together with personnel from the 2nd Civil-Military Operations (CMO) Company of the 15th CMO Battalion, and Police Senior Master Sergeant Paolo Paglinawan of the Pandami Municipal Police Station, facilitated the formal hand-over of the firearm at North Manobol village hall, Pandami, Sulu

During the activity, Lieutenant Colonel Roy Dalumpines, 104IB commander, narrated that North Manobol Village Chairperson Alimuktar Gonzalez voluntarily handed over the M203 grenade launcher in support of the sustainment and strengthening of the RFGFPCC campaign, demonstrating the village’s commitment to promoting peace, public safety, and the rule of law.

Dalumpines said the voluntary hand-over reflects the increasing confidence of communities in government peace initiatives and highlights the vital role of local leaders in fostering a culture of peace

“Every firearm voluntarily handed over is a significant contribution to our collective pursuit of peace and security. It reflects the trust of our communities in government programs and their willingness to resolve differences through peaceful and lawful means,” Dalumpines said in a statement.

“This partnership among our local government units, the Philippine National Police, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and our peace-loving communities continues to strengthen the foundation of peace in Sulu,” he added.

Since January 1, this year, the 1102nd Infantry “Ganarul” Brigade (1102Bde) has facilitated the voluntary hand-over and recovery of 196 loose firearms under the RFGFPCC campaign, underscoring the effectiveness of sustained collaboration among local government units, law enforcement agencies, traditional and religious leaders, and communities in addressing the proliferation of loose firearms and preventing armed violence and rido.

Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, 1102Bde commander, commended the people of Pandami for their continuing support and emphasized that every voluntary firearm hand-over reinforces the province’s collective commitment to peace.

“The continued success of the RFGFPCC campaign is a testament to the power of unity, political will, and respect for the rule of law. Every firearm voluntarily handed over represents a community’s commitment to reject violence and embrace peace,” Delos Santos said in a statement.

“Through the LGU-led, Security Sector-Supported, Community-Based Program (LSC) framework, we empower local government units to lead peace initiatives, while the security sector provides steadfast support and communities take an active role in safeguarding peace. Together, we will preserve the gains we have achieved, strengthen a culture of peace, and create a safer, more secure, and more prosperous future for every Suluan,” Delos Santos added.

He said they remain committed to sustaining the RFGFPCC campaign through the LSC framework, recognizing that peace is strongest when LGUs lead, the security sector provides enabling support, and communities actively participate in peace-building.

“Guided by political will, the rule of law, and shared responsibility, the Brigade will continue working with LGUs, law enforcement agencies, traditional and religious leaders, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders to encourage the voluntary hand-over of loose firearms, resolve conflicts peacefully, prevent rido, and safeguard the peace and development that the people of Sulu have worked hard to achieve,” he further said. (SunStar Zamboanga)