1103Bde, 1102Bde troops join Brigada Eskwela in Sulu

TROOPS under the 1102nd and 1103rd Infantry Brigades joined the Brigada Eskwela 2026 Provincial Ceremonial Kick-Off on June 1, 2026 in the province of Sulu, reaffirming commitment to supporting education and strengthening community partnership.

The conduct of Brigada Eskwela gathered officials from the Department of Education (DepEd), local government units, stakeholders, volunteers, and partner agencies in a unified effort to prepare schools for the opening of classes and ensure a safe, clean, and conducive learning environment for students.

Brigada Eskwela serves as an annual nationwide initiative aimed at preparing public schools for the opening of classes through community involvement, volunteer work, and stakeholder collaboration.

During the kick-off ceremony, Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, 1103rd Infantry Brigade (1103Bde) commander, emphasized the brigade's unwavering commitment to DepEd's programs and initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of education in the province of Sulu.

He underscored that education remains a vital pillar in building peaceful, progressive, and resilient communities.

"The success of Brigada Eskwela reflects the power of unity and shared responsibility. The Philippine Army remains a committed partner of the Department of Education in ensuring that our schools are ready, safe, and conducive to learning," he said.

"Through collaboration and volunteerism, we help shape a brighter future for our youth and contribute to lasting peace and development in Sulu," he added.

The participation of the 1103Bde demonstrates the Philippine Army's continuing support for community-based initiatives that promote education, social development, and nation-building.

Cabasan said that through active engagement in programs such as Brigada Eskwela, the brigade strengthens its partnership with local communities while fostering an environment where learners can thrive and succeed.

Meanwhile, troops of the 101st Infantry Battalion (101IB), a subordinate unit of the 1102nd Infantry Brigade (1102Bde), actively participated in the widespread Brigada Eskwela that was conducted in various schools in the towns of Luuk, Omar, and Banguingui, in solidarity with the cause of cleanliness, order, and development in schools.

On June 2, personnel of the 104IB, another subordinate unit of the 1102Bde, actively participated in the conduct of Brigada Eskwela at Siasi Pilot Integrated School, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to community development and support for education.

The activity was held together with dedicated teachers and school personnel headed by Siasi Pilot Integrated School Officer-in-Charge Shaufar Abaha.

"Through their collective efforts, the activity was successfully conducted, fostering a spirit of cooperation and volunteerism among all participants," the 1102Bde said in a statement.

The area of operations (AOR) of the 1103Bde covers the first district of Sulu while the AOR of the 1102Bde is the second district of the province. (SunStar Zamboanga)