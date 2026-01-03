1103Bde checks readiness of militia patrol base in Sulu town

THE 1103rd Infantry Brigade (1103Bde) continues to ensure the readiness of the Civilian Armed Auxiliary (CAA) patrol bases within its area of operations in the province of Sulu and that these are properly equipped.

Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, commander of the 1103Bde, visited on Friday, January 2, the CAA or militia patrol base in Indanan as part of the brigade’s continuing efforts to ensure the readiness of its force multipliers.

The 1103Bde said that during the activity, Cabasan inspected the facilities, assessed the operational readiness of the patrol base, and ensured that personnel were adequately equipped to perform their duties in support of peace and security operations.

The 1103Bde commander personally engaged with members of the Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit (Cafgu), taking time to talk with them and check on their morale and welfare.

He emphasized the vital role of Cafgus as force multipliers in maintaining peace, security, and stability in the community.

The visit highlighted the commitment of the 1103Bde to strengthening coordination with its militia units, enhancing their capability, and ensuring that frontline personnel remain motivated, prepared, and supported in the performance of their mission.

Key officials of the 1103Bde accompanied Cabasan during the visit to the militia patrol base in Indanan.

The 1103Bde is one of the two operating units of the Sulu-based 11th Infantry Division. The other unit is the 1102Bde. (SunStar Zamboanga)

