1103Bde conducts disaster response simulation exercise

THE 1103rd Infantry Brigade (1103Bde) has successfully conducted an inter-agency humanitarian assistance and disaster response simulation exercise strengthening coordination and readiness among government agencies and other stakeholders in responding to emergencies and disasters.

The 1103Bde said Sunday, November 24, the simulation exercise was held over the weekend in Kabbon Takas village, Patikul, Sulu.

The 1103BDE said that representatives from key agencies participated, showcasing their commitment to ensuring the safety and welfare of the people of Sulu.

During the simulation exercise, various scenarios were enacted, including search and rescue operations, medical assistance, and logistical coordination for displaced families.

“The activity provided an opportunity for participants to refine their skills and protocols in a controlled, collaborative environment,” the 1103Bde said in a statement.

The event concluded with a debriefing session identifying strengths and areas for improvement, further enhancing the stakeholder’s overall disaster preparedness capabilities.

Those who participated in the simulation exercise include the Patikul municipal government, Regional Health Unit-Patikul, Ministry of Social Services and Development-Sulu, Bureau of Fire Protection, police forces, 16th Regional Community Defense Group, and village officials and residents of Kabbon Takas.

The 1103Bde extended its gratitude to all participating agencies for making the exercise possible.

“Together, we continue to uphold peace and resilience in the province of Sulu,” the 1103Bde said. (SunStar Zamboanga)