1103Bde conducts info campaign before, during Mount Carmel feast

THE 1103rd Infantry “Kalis” Brigade (1103Bde) of the 11th Infantry Division and its partners conducted an extensive loudspeaker operation and leaflet distribution demonstrating its unwavering commitment and strengthening public awareness in Jolo, the capital town of Sulu.

The loudspeaker operation and leaflet distribution was held before and during the celebration of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Patronal Town Fiesta on Thursday, July 16, 2026, in collaboration with the 35th infantry Battalion and 1st Civil-Military Operations (CMO) Company of the 15th CMO Battalion.

The 1103Bde said in a statement Friday, July 17, that the joint CMO teams actively engaged the public by disseminating timely information on public safety, peace and order, and community security as thousands of devotees, residents, and visitors gathered to celebrate one of the municipality's most significant religious occasions.

Through loudspeaker announcements and the distribution of informative leaflets, the CMO teams encouraged vigilance, unity, and active cooperation with government security forces to help ensure a peaceful, orderly, and meaningful fiesta celebration.

The 1103Bde said the information campaign underscored the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ (AFP) people-centered approach to security, recognizing that safeguarding communities extends beyond military operations.

“By engaging the public before and throughout the festivities, the participating units reinforced the importance of shared responsibility in preserving peace, preventing security threats, and supporting the continued progress and stability of Jolo, Sulu,” the 1103Bde said in a statement.

The Brigade said the initiative also highlighted the strong partnership among the AFP, local government units, law enforcement agencies, religious leaders, and the people of Jolo in fostering an environment where faith, culture, and security coexist in harmony.

Their collective efforts contributed to a safe, secure, and successful celebration of the patronal town fiesta, according to the 1103Bde.

For his part, Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, 1103Bde commander, said they remain steadfast in their mission to protect the people, preserve peace, and strengthen community resilience through responsive and meaningful CMO.

Cabasan said by working hand in hand with local stakeholders, they continue to uphold their commitment to ensuring that every community can celebrate its traditions in an atmosphere of safety, unity, and hope.

“Peace is a shared responsibility. Through unity, vigilance, and cooperation, we can ensure that every celebration becomes a testament to a safer, stronger, and more resilient community,” Cabasan said in a statement. (SunStar Zamboanga)