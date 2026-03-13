1103Bde empowers NCO leaders

THE 1103rd Infantry Brigade (1103Bde) has conducted a two-day Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) Empowered Training and Seminar, strengthening the leadership capacity of the brigade’s NCOs.

The 1103Bde said Friday, March 13, that the empowerment training and seminar was conducted last week at the headquarters of the brigade in Samak village, Talipao, Sulu.

The training gathered NCO leaders from the three battalions and Operation Control Units of the 1103Bde.

The 1103Bde said the training is to strengthen the leadership capacity, discipline, and professional competence of NCOs who serve as the backbone of the brigade’s operational effectiveness.

“Through the initiative, the brigade continues its commitment to developing empowered, mission-oriented, and highly disciplined soldiers capable of supporting peace and security operations,” the 1103Bde said in a statement.

During the training, the participants attended a series of lectures delivered by resource speakers from various offices and senior officers who have demonstrated significant leadership and operational accomplishments throughout their military careers.

The 1103Bde said the speakers shared valuable insights on leadership, professional ethics, operational discipline, and the evolving role of NCOs in modern military operations.

“The discussions encouraged active participation among attendees, allowing them to exchange ideas, share experiences, and learn from the practical leadership journeys of seasoned officers and subject matter experts,” the 1103Bde said.

The 1103Bde said the training sets a strong foundation for the succeeding sessions, reinforcing the importance of competent and empowered NCO leaders in maintaining the operational readiness and organizational excellence of the brigade. (SunStar Zamboanga)