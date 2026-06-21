1103Bde empowers non-commissioned officers

THE 1103rd Infantry "Kalis" Brigade (1103Bde) conducted a Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) Empowerment Forum and Workshop on Saturday, June 20, 2026, reinforcing its commitment to leadership development and troop welfare.

The 1103Bde said in a statement Sunday, June 21, that the forum brought together NCOs from its three Operational Control (Opcon) units in a unified effort to enhance leadership effectiveness, foster professional growth, and promote the holistic well-being of every Kalis Soldier.

The brigade organized the activity to further equip its enlisted leaders with the knowledge, skills, and perspectives necessary to lead with competence, compassion, and unwavering commitment to mission accomplishment, recognizing the NCOs serve as the backbone of military operations and the vital link between commanders and troops.

The 1103Bde said the forum featured distinguished Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) from various fields who shared valuable insights on leadership, morale enhancement, troop welfare, mental wellness, stress management, and organizational effectiveness.

The 1103Bde said the participants have gained a deeper understanding of their critical role in nurturing resilient, motivated, and mission-focused soldiers through interactive discussion and practical workshop during the forum.

The 1103Bde said the forum underscored the command's enduring commitment to ensuring the morale, welfare, and overall well-being of its personnel, recognizing that a cared-for soldier is a capable soldier, and a capable soldier is essential to mission success.

The activity also served as a venue for NCOs to exchange best practices, strengthen camaraderie, and align their leadership approaches with the brigade's operational objectives, according to the 1103Bde.

"The strength of our organization lies not only in our operational capabilities but also in the quality of leadership demonstrated at every level. Our NCOs are the foundation of unit discipline, cohesion, and readiness," Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, 1103Bde commander, said in a statement.

"By investing in their development and empowering them to care for their troops, we ensure that the Kalis Brigade remains a highly effective, adaptive, and mission-oriented force," Cabasan added.

Cabasan said that as the security landscape continues to evolve, the command remains steadfast in its pursuit of excellence by developing empowered leaders who champion the welfare of their soldiers while maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and operational readiness.

He said the brigade stands ready, not only through strength of arms, but through strength of leadership, unity, and genuine concern for the welfare of its soldiers. (SunStar Zamboanga)