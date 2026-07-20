1103Bde establishes JPSCCs in Sulu 1st district’s towns

THE 1103rd Infantry “Kalis” Brigade successfully completed the establishment of Joint Peace and Security Coordinating Centers (JPSCCs) in all eight municipalities of the first district of Sulu, marking a significant milestone in strengthening peace, security, and inter-agency coordination in the province.

The 1103Bde said in a statement Monday, July 20, 2026, that the accomplishment was made possible through the dedicated efforts of the Brigade's three maneuver battalions—35th Infantry Battalion, 41st Infantry Battalion, and 100th Infantry Battalion—in close collaboration with local government units, the police, Philippine Coast Guard, partner government agencies, and community stakeholders.

The 1103Bde said the newly established JPSCCs are located in the towns of Indanan, Patikul, Talipao, Maimbung, Pangutaran, Hadji Panglima Tahil, Jolo, and Parang.

“These centers will serve as vital coordination hubs for the synchronization of peace and security initiatives, intelligence sharing, disaster response, law enforcement support, and the implementation of community development programs,” the 1103Bde said in a statement.

The 1103Bde said the completion of the JPSCCs reflects the commitment of the Philippine Army to fostering a secure and stable environment where government services can thrive and communities can continue their journey toward lasting peace and sustainable development.

Meanwhile, Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, 1103Bde commander, has commended the personnel of the 35IB, 41IB, and 100IB for their dedication and professionalism in accomplishing their mission.

“The successful establishment of the Joint Peace and Security Coordinating Centers across the First District of Sulu demonstrates our unwavering commitment to strengthening collaboration among security forces, local government units, and partner agencies,” Cabasan said in a statement.

“These centers will serve as platforms for unity of effort in addressing security concerns while promoting peace, development, and public service for the people of Sulu,” he added.

He also expressed gratitude to the provincial government, municipal local government units, the police, PCG and all partner agencies for their invaluable support and cooperation throughout the establishment process.

The operationalization of the JPSCCs is expected to further enhance coordination among stakeholders, improve responsiveness to emerging concerns, and reinforce the government's whole-of-nation approach in sustaining peace and preventing the resurgence of threats. THE 1103rd Infantry “Kalis” Brigade has successfully completed the establishment of Joint Peace and Security Coordinating Centers (JPSCCs) in all eight municipalities of the first district of Sulu, marking a significant milestone in strengthening peace, security, and inter-agency coordination in the province.

The 1103Bde said in a statement Monday, July 20, 2026, that the accomplishment was made possible through the dedicated efforts of the Brigade's three maneuver battalions—35th Infantry Battalion, 41st Infantry Battalion, and 100th Infantry Battalion—in close collaboration with local government units, the police, Philippine Coast Guard, partner government agencies, and community stakeholders.

The 1103Bde said the newly established JPSCCs are located in the towns of Indanan, Patikul, Talipao, Maimbung, Pangutaran, Hadji Panglima Tahil, Jolo, and Parang.

“These centers will serve as vital coordination hubs for the synchronization of peace and security initiatives, intelligence sharing, disaster response, law enforcement support, and the implementation of community development programs,” the 1103Bde said in a statement.

The 1103Bde said the completion of the JPSCCs reflects the commitment of the Philippine Army to fostering a secure and stable environment where government services can thrive and communities can continue their journey toward lasting peace and sustainable development.

Meanwhile, Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, 1103Bde commander, has commended the personnel of the 35IB, 41IB, and 100IB for their dedication and professionalism in accomplishing their mission.

“The successful establishment of the Joint Peace and Security Coordinating Centers across the First District of Sulu demonstrates our unwavering commitment to strengthening collaboration among security forces, local government units, and partner agencies,” Cabasan said in a statement.

“These centers will serve as platforms for unity of effort in addressing security concerns while promoting peace, development, and public service for the people of Sulu,” he added.

He also expressed gratitude to the provincial government, municipal local government units, the police, PCG and all partner agencies for their invaluable support and cooperation throughout the establishment process.

The operationalization of the JPSCCs is expected to further enhance coordination among stakeholders, improve responsiveness to emerging concerns, and reinforce the government's whole-of-nation approach in sustaining peace and preventing the resurgence of threats. (SunStar Zamboanga)