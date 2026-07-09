1103Bde fortifies joint peace, security efforts in 2 Sulu towns

THE 1103rd Infantry Brigade (1103Bde), through the 100th Infantry Battalion, and its peace partners established the Municipal Joint Peace and Security Coordinating Center (MJPSCC) in line with its commitment to strengthening inter-agency collaboration and sustaining peace and security in Sulu.

The 1103Bde established the MJPSCC in partnership with the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

The 1103Bde MJPSCC held its inaugural meeting on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, for the local government units (LGUs) of the towns of Indanan and Panglima Tahil, Sulu. The meeting was held at the 100IB headquarters in Langpas village, Indanan.

The 1103Bde said the inaugural meeting served as a strategic platform for the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the PNP, the PCG, and the LGUs to synchronize their peace and security efforts, strengthen inter-agency coordination, and operationalize the Joint Peace and Security Coordinating Center (JPSCC) framework in addressing security concerns, enhancing public safety, and sustaining peace and stability across the towns of Indanan and Panglima Tahil.

The 1103Bde said that the representatives from participating agencies and LGUs presented updates during the meeting on the prevailing peace and order situation, discussed current and emerging security concerns, and harmonized operational plans to ensure a unified and coordinated response to threats affecting both municipalities.

“The discussions reinforced the importance of continuous information sharing, operational synchronization, and collaborative decision-making among government stakeholders in preserving peace and promoting development,” the 1103Bde said in a statement.

The MJPSCC meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of the AFP, PNP, PCG, and the LGUs of Indanan and Panglima Tahil to uphold their respective mandates while working collectively to prevent security threats, maintain public order, and safeguard the welfare of the people.

The 1103Bde said that guided by the principle of “One Force, One Goal, Lasting Peace,” the council underscored that strong collaboration among security forces and local government leaders remains vital in achieving sustainable peace, stability, and inclusive development.

The 1103Bde said that through the 100IB, it remains steadfast in fostering stronger partnerships with government agencies, LGUs, and other stakeholders in advancing the Whole-of-Nation Approach to peace and development.

“By continuously strengthening the JPSCC mechanism, the 1103Bde said the command reaffirms its commitment to creating a secure environment where communities can prosper and where lasting peace becomes a shared responsibility and enduring reality. (SunStar Zamboanga)