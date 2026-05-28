1103Bde integrates reservists in inter-agency capacity building programs

RECOGNIZING the crucial role of reservists in contributing to socio-economic, community resilience development and peace building, the 1103rd Infantry “Kalis” Brigade based in the first district of Sulu sustains efforts in capacitating the reservists by integrating them in inter-agency capacity building programs for the aforementioned role.

Their knowledge, skills, and abilities are again being leveled up through their integration in the on-going Integrated Planning Course on Incident Command System (ICS) Level 2 Training in the municipality of Patikul.

The training started Monday, May 25, 2026, and ends Saturday, May 30.

Their integration in this higher level capacity building program highlighted their vital role in strengthening disaster preparedness and emergency response capabilities within the municipality and the province of Sulu.

The activity brought together reservists, disaster response stakeholders, local government personnel, and uniformed units in a collaborative effort to enhance coordination, leadership, and operational readiness during emergencies and disasters.

Participating reservists were given the opportunity to deepen their understanding of disaster management principles, incident command operations, resource coordination, and emergency decision-making processes.

Their integration emphasized the growing importance of reservists as force multipliers and reliable partners in disaster response operations.

As members of the community who can be mobilized immediately during crises, reservists play a significant role in supporting rescue, evacuation, relief distribution, humanitarian assistance, and community-based emergency response efforts.

Colonel Abdelhalim Sakilan, deputy commander of the 1103rd Infantry Brigade, underscored the importance of capacitating reservists through continuous training and education in disaster management.

“Prepared and well-trained reservists are valuable assets during emergencies. Their ability to augment response units and assist communities during disasters greatly contributes to saving lives and ensuring faster response operations,” Sakilan emphasized.

The ICS Level 2 Training served as an advanced learning platform that strengthened the participants’ competencies in incident command organization, communication systems, coordination procedures, and crisis management.

The activity also reinforced interoperability among reservists, local government units, military units, and disaster response agencies. By integrating reservists into disaster preparedness initiatives, the program promotes a whole-of-community approach in building resilience and ensuring that more trained personnel are available to respond effectively during natural and human-induced disasters.

Other reservists integration in capacity building programs and activities in the recent past included casualty care and evacuation trainings, water search and rescue, communications inter-operability and environmental protection.

The activity further demonstrated the strong partnership among the Local Government Unit of Patikul led by Mayor Kabir Hayudini, Office of Civil Defense-9, Sulu PDRRMO, the 1103rd Infantry Brigade, 35th Infantry Battalion, other line agencies and bureaus in advancing disaster risk reduction and management efforts in the province of Sulu. (PR)