1103Bde intensifies Gun-Free, Peace-Centered Communities campaign

SIX loose firearms were surrendered by residents of Talipao, Sulu, as troops under the 1103rd Infantry Brigade (1103Bde) continue to intensify the campaign for Gun-Free and Peace-Centered Communities (GFPCC) through persistent dialogue, officials said Sunday, May 31, 2026.

Lieutenant Colonel Genesis Gabrido, 41st Infantry Battalion commander, said the loose firearms that include two rifles, a grenade launcher, and three handguns, were voluntarily surrendered on Tuesday, May 26.

Gabrido said the owners were encouraged to surrender their loose firearms through persistent community engagement and dialogue initiated by First Lieutenant Christian Villa, commander of the battalion's Charlie Company, together with village officials, community leaders and local residents.

The activity was strongly supported by the Municipal Government of Talipao headed by Mayor Reham Tulawie and Vice Mayor Nivocadnezar Tulawie, whose commitment to peacebuilding and conflict prevention significantly contributed to the success of the initiative.

Gabrido said all surrendered firearms were properly documented, secured, and processed in accordance with established protocols.

The accomplishment highlights the effectiveness of the 1103Bde's peace-centered operational approach, particularly the activation and strengthening of GFPCC with functional Rido Mechanisms aimed at addressing local conflict through dialogue, mediation, and community cooperation.

Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, 1103Bde commander, said the surrender of firearms symbolizes not only adherence to the law but also the growing confidence of the people in the peace initiatives of the government.

"Every firearm surrendered is a step away from violence and a step closer to unity, stability, and lasting peace," Cabasan said in a statement.

Cabasan said they will continue building safer and more peaceful communities across the area of operations of the brigade through collaborative efforts with the local government units, police, religious leaders, and the residents.

He said they are steadfast in their commitment to sustain peace and security efforts by strengthening partnerships, promoting dialogue, and empowering communities to become active partners in achieving long-term peace and development in Sulu. (SunStar Zamboanga)