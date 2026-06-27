1103Bde joins Arbor Day activity, plants 200 Narra seedlings

THE 1103rd Infantry Brigade (1103Bde) actively participated in the celebration of the 2026 Philippine Arbor Day (Luntiang Bukas) on Thursday, June 25, 2026, through a tree-growing and planting activity, demonstrating its commitment to environmental protection and sustainable development.

The 1103Bde said the tree growing and planting activity was held in Bud Talipao, Marsada village, Talipao, Sulu.

During the activity, Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, 1103Bde commander, joined government agencies, local government units, educational institutions, uniformed personnel, and community stakeholders in a unified effort to restore forest ecosystems and promote environmental sustainability.

The 1103Bde said the participants have planted approximately 200 Narra seedlings, symbolizing a collective commitment to restoring the province's forest cover and ensuring a greener, healthier, and more climate-resilient future for the people of Sulu.

The 1103Bde said the newly planted Narra trees are expected to contribute to improved biodiversity, enhanced air quality, reduced soil erosion, and strengthened resilience against the impacts of climate change.

The 1103Bde said the event also featured the signing of the Luntiang Bukas Covenant Pledge, where participating organizations reaffirmed their shared commitment to building Green, Clean, and Climate-Ready Filipino Communities through responsible environmental stewardship and collaborative climate action.

“More than a ceremonial observance, the activity underscored the importance of inter-agency cooperation and community participation in protecting the environment,” the 1103Bde said in a statement.

The 1103Bde said the activity was spearheaded by the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO) headed by Engineer Nur-Padzri Pao, as part of the nationwide observance of Philippine Arbor Day aimed at fostering environmental awareness and climate resilience.

The activity was also participated by the troops of the 41st Infantry Battalion headed by Lieutenant Colonel Genesis Gabrido and Marsada Village Chief Dikanni Maddas.

The participation of the 1103Bde troopers reflects the Philippine Army's enduring commitment to nation-building beyond its security mandate.

“By supporting environmental conservation initiatives and strengthening partnerships with stakeholders, the Brigade continues to help build empowered, resilient, and environmentally responsible communities,” the 1103Bde said. (SunStar Zamboanga)