1103Bde joins partners in school rehab project in Patikul, Sulu

THE 1103rd Infantry Brigade of the Army’s 11th Infantry Division reaffirmed its commitment to education and community development as it joined the groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, August 10, 2026, for the classroom rehabilitation of Kasulutan Elementary School in Barangay Gandasuli, Patikul, Sulu.

The project brings together the Local Government Unit of Patikul, JVRF, Ateneo de Manila University, the school community, and other partners and stakeholders in a shared commitment to provide learners with safer and more conducive classrooms.

The 1103rd Brigade expressed its gratitude to Patikul Mayor Kabir Hayudini; Ms. Kana Manglapus, Executive Director of JVRF; Fr. Ben Nebres, SJ, former President of Ateneo de Manila University; Ms. Jainab Abdulmajid, Program Consultant of JVRF; and all sponsors, donors, teachers, parents, and community partners whose collective efforts made the project possible.

“This is more than rebuilding classrooms, it is building opportunities, nurturing dreams, and investing in the future of our children,” emphasized Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, commander of the 1103Bde.

The 1103Bde pledged its full support to the project and reaffirmed its commitment to working with educators, local leaders, parents, and partner organizations to address the community's needs.

For the Brigade, supporting education is part of building a stronger and more peaceful Sulu. Every classroom restored is a space where children can learn, dream, and build a better future.

The Brigade remains committed to strengthening partnerships that transform shared responsibility into meaningful action for the people of Sulu. (PR)