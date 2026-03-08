1103Bde, Jolo sustain efforts to ensure safe, lively Ramadan nights

THE 1103rd Infantry Brigade (1103Bde), the 35th Infantry Battalion, the police, and the Municipal Government are maintaining security at the Jolo Night Market during Ramadan.

The 1103Bde said the market is a center of community interaction where vendors and residents gather after the day’s fasting.

Military troops and local authorities maintain their presence to uphold public safety, the 1103Bde said.

Major General Leonardo Peña, 11th Infantry Division commander, Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, 1103Bde commander, and Jolo Mayor Edsir Tan visited the market Thursday evening, March 5.

The presence of the three officials symbolized the partnership between the military and the Municipal Government, the 1103Bde said.

Cabasan said the brigade remains committed to security operations in support of the local government.

"Our continuous presence and coordination with the local government aim to ensure that the people of Jolo can celebrate Ramadan with peace of mind," Cabasan said.

Tan said the collaboration among local authorities and security forces contributed to the orderly environment.

The market stands as a testament to peace and stability in Jolo, Tan said. (SunStar Zamboanga)