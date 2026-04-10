1103Bde launches week-long medical, surgical outreach caravan in Sulu

THE 1103rd Infantry Brigade (1103Bde), through the 41st Infantry Battalion (41IB), is spearheading a province-wide Medical and Surgical Outreach Caravan in Sulu to deliver wide range of essential medical services to the people.

The 1103Bde said caravan started Monday, April 6, to Sunday, April 12, and is being conducted at two major health institutions in Sulu: the Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) and Parang District Hospital.

The wide range of essential medical services, include major and minor surgical procedures, cataract operations, dental care, and general medical consultations.

"The initiative is expected to benefit hundreds of residents, particularly those from underserved and remote communities who have limited access to specialized healthcare," the 1103Bde said in a statement Friday, April 10.

The 1103Bde said the outreach caravan is made possible through the collaborative efforts and generous support of the Advance Craniofacial Project Philippines Incorporated (ACPPI), the Local Government Unit of Parang, and the Provincial Government of Sulu.

The 1103Bde said this multi-sectoral partnership reflects a shared commitment to improving access to quality healthcare services for the people of Sulu.

Major General Leonardo Pe a, commander of the 11th Infantry Division, emphasized the importance of unity and cooperation in addressing the healthcare needs of the population.

Pe a highlighted that beyond security efforts, the military remains dedicated to supporting humanitarian and community development programs that uplift the well-being of every Filipino.

Sulu Governor Abdusakur Tan, in a statement, reaffirmed the strong support of the Provincial Government strong support for the Sulu-wide Medical and Surgical Outreach Caravan, emphasizing its importance in providing accessible and much-needed healthcare services to communities, particularly those in remote and underserved areas.

Tan's message was delivered during the activity by Sulu Provincial Administrator Erwin Tan.

Tan expressed his appreciation to the Philippine Army, partner organizations, and all stakeholders for their collective efforts in making the initiative possible.

Tan noted that such collaborative endeavors not only enhance public health services but also foster unity, cooperation, and shared responsibility in improving the welfare of the people of Sulu.

Local officials and partner organizations also expressed their gratitude to all stakeholders involved, recognizing the outreach caravan as a significant step toward enhancing public health services in the province of Sulu.

The Sulu-wide Medical and Surgical Outreach Caravan stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of partnership and service, bringing hope, healing, and essential care closer to the people. (SunStar Zamboanga)