1103Bde leads barangay visit in Sulu

THE 1103rd Infantry Brigade (1103Bde), together with the 100th Infantry Battalion, recently visited Kanang Tukay village in the town of Indanan, Sulu, demonstrating its firm commitment to peace, stability, and proactive conflict resolution.

Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, commander of the 1103Bde, personally led the visit on Saturday, February 14, 2026. The activity was attended by Kanang Tukay Village Chairperson Warna Tawasil and other key community leaders.

Cabasan said the dialogue focused on the prevailing peace, order, and security situation in Kanang Tukay village.

He added that the engagement underscored the shared responsibility of both the military and local leaders in preventing the escalation of violence and addressing any form of conflict that threatens community stability.

Cabasan stressed that they remain vigilant and responsive to any situation, whether rooted in personal disputes, clan conflicts, misinformation, or external threats that may disrupt peace and security.

He emphasized that early intervention, open communication, and unity among stakeholders are critical in neutralizing tensions before they escalate into armed confrontations.

“This engagement reflects our unwavering commitment to address any situation that may spark conflict in our communities,” he said in a statement.

“Through strong partnerships with our local leaders, we can prevent violence, protect our people, and preserve the peace we have worked hard to build,” he added.

Tawasil expressed her appreciation for the brigade’s direct engagement and reaffirmed the village’s commitment to closely cooperate with security forces in promoting dialogue, reconciliation, and the lawful resolution of disputes. (SunStar Zamboanga)