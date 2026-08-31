1103Bde, LGU Patikul launched inter-agency resiliency development program

THE Army’s 1103rd Infantry Brigade (1103Bde), in partnership with the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Patikul, formally launched on Friday, August 28, 2026, the Inter-Agency Resiliency Development Program through a send-off ceremony aimed at strengthening community resilience, preparedness, security, and access to essential government services across the municipality.

The 1103Bde said Monday, August 31, that the ceremony gathered the leadership and personnel of the Philippine Army, representatives from the Philippine National Police (PNP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), along with local government officials and other stakeholders, underscoring a whole-of-government approach in addressing the needs and strengthening the capacities of communities.

The 1103Bde said that during the activity, the participating personnel were accounted for and presented according to their respective deployment clusters and areas of responsibility.

The 1103Bde said the teams were organized into four clusters, composed of personnel from the Philippine Army and reinforced by inter-agency partners from the PNP, BFP, and PCG.

The four clusters will be deployed across the 30 villages in Patikul, Sulu.

“They will conduct community engagements, resiliency development activities, safety and preparedness initiatives, government service coordination, and other programs responsive to the needs of the communities,” the 1103Bde said in a statement.

The deployment was highlighted by the Troops in Review and inspection of participating personnel, followed by the keynote message from key officials, emphasizing the importance of discipline, coordination, community engagement, and collective responsibility in building resilient communities.

The LGU Patikul reaffirmed its support and commitment to the program, recognizing the importance of sustained collaboration among local government, security forces, government agencies, and communities.

“More than a deployment of personnel, the Inter-Agency Resiliency Development Program seeks to bring government closer to the people by strengthening local capacities, improving community awareness and preparedness, enhancing coordination and reporting mechanisms, and promoting a culture of bayanihan and shared responsibility,” the 1103Bde said.

The 1103Bde and LGU Patikul, together with their inter-agency partners, reaffirmed their shared commitment to fostering safer, more prepared, and more resilient communities in Patikul as the four clusters departed for their respective areas of responsibility. (SunStar Zamboanga)