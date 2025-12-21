1103Bde, MILG-Sulu award 2nd tranche livelihood aid

THE 1103rd Infantry Brigade (1103Bde), in partnership with the Ministry of Interior and Local Government–Sulu (MILG-Sulu), facilitated the awarding of the Second Tranche Livelihood Assistance to 44 beneficiaries of Project Tulong ng Gobyernong Nagmamalasakit (Tugon) in Sulu, officials said Sunday, December 21, 2025.

MILG-Sulu director Emini Kadiri emphasized that sustained government support through livelihood programs is essential in empowering communities, promoting self-reliance, and strengthening peace and development.

She highlighted Project Tugon as a vital initiative that improves socio-economic conditions while reinforcing trust and cooperation between the government and the people.

Kadiri led the awarding of the livelihood assistance to the identified recipients on Thursday, December 18, at the Capitol Site, Bangkal village, Patikul, Sulu.

In his message, Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, commander of the 1103Bde, underscored that peace is best achieved when communities are empowered through opportunities that create dignity, stability, and hope.

Cabasan reaffirmed the Philippine Army’s strong commitment to whole-of-government and whole-of-nation approaches that address the root causes of conflict and ensure lasting peace and inclusive growth in Sulu.

Kadiri said the awarding of the second tranche of livelihood signified the continued dedication of the government in strengthening the livelihood ventures of beneficiaries, enabling them to become productive members of society and active contributors to local development.

Through strong inter-agency collaboration, the 1103Bde and MILG-Sulu remain united in advancing programs that foster peace, stability, and sustainable progress across the province of Sulu. (SunStar Zamboanga)