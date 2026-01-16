1103Bde, MNLF strengthen rido settlement joint mechanisms

THE 1103rd Infantry "Kalis" Brigade (1103Bde) and Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) have strengthened joint mechanisms for the settlement of clan feuds, locally known as rido, particularly in cases involving MNLF members.

The joint mechanisms was strengthened during a meeting Thursday, January 15, 2026, of top officials of the 1103Bde and of the MNLF based in the province of Sulu.

The meeting took place at the headquarters of 1103Bde in Samak village, Talipao, Sulu.

"The meeting focused on reinforcing cooperation between the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the MNLF in addressing rido-related conflicts, recognizing their impact on peace, security, and community stability," the 1103Bde said in a statement.

"Central to the discussion was the enhancement of the joint AFP-MNLF rido settlement framework to ensure faster, more inclusive, and culturally sensitive conflict resolution," the 1103Bde added.

The meeting was attended by Commander Kana Isnain, the newly designated chief of MNLF peace coordinators, Commander Abie Isnain, the deputy chief of staff of the MNLF, along with other MNLF leaders and coordinators.

The 1103Bde noted that their participation underscored the MNLF's continued commitment to peace-building and collaboration with government security forces.

Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, commander of the 1103Bde, together with Kalis Brigade officers, warmly welcomed the MNLF delegation.

Cabasan reaffirmed the brigade's unwavering commitment to sustaining and strengthening the long-standing relationship between the Kalis Brigade and the MNLF, anchored on mutual respect, trust, and a shared vision of lasting peace.

"The partnership between the AFP and the MNLF is vital in resolving local conflicts such as rido. Through dialogue, coordination, and unity, we can prevent violence and promote harmony within our communities," Cabasan said.

Both parties are optimistic that the strengthened joint rido settlement mechanism will contribute significantly to conflict prevention, community reconciliation, and the overall peace and security situation in the area. (SunStar Zamboanga)