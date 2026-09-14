1103Bde, National Museum team up to preserve Sulu heritage

THE Army’s 1103rd Infantry Brigade (1103Bde) and the National Museum of the Philippines (NMP) have strengthened efforts to document and preserve Sulu’s rich cultural and natural heritage amid continuing gains in peace and security in the province.

The NMP team visited the brigade headquarters in Bud Bayug, Samak village, Talipao, on Saturday, September 12, to explore Sulu’s botanical features and biodiversity as part of efforts to document and promote its natural heritage.

Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, commander of the 1103Bde, welcomed the museum team and underscored the importance of protecting Sulu’s history, culture, heritage and environment.

Cabasan said the province’s improved peace and security situation is creating opportunities for tourism, sustainable development and the preservation of its cultural and natural treasures.

The NMP team is expected to conduct field activities in various areas of Sulu to study and document the province’s biodiversity and other natural resources.

The engagement also strengthened cooperation between the military and cultural institutions in promoting a peaceful, environmentally conscious and tourism-ready Sulu. (SunStar Zamboanga)