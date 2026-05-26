1103Bde, OCD-9, Patikul level up disaster response capabilities

IN A strong demonstration of resolve and commitment to public safety, the Municipality of Patikul officially opened on Monday, May 25, 2026, the Integrated Planning Course on Incident Command System (ICS) Level 2 Training, gathering disaster response stakeholders, local officials, security forces, and emergency responders in a collaborative effort to strengthen disaster resilience in the province.

The opening ceremony was attended by distinguished representatives from the Office of Civil Defense-9 (OCD-9), Sulu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), officials, and members of Patikul Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, the 1103rd Infantry “Kalis’ Brigade (1103Bde), and the 35th Infantry Battalion (35IB), alongside other partner agencies and public servants dedicated to safeguarding communities.

In his message, Colonel Abdelhalim Sakilan PA, deputy commander of 1103Bde, emphasized the growing importance of preparedness and coordinated action amid increasing threats posed by both natural and human-induced disasters.

“When disasters strike, our greatest weapon is not only equipment, but preparedness, proper coordination, and rapid response,” he stressed.

The ICS Level 2 Training builds upon the foundational knowledge acquired during last year’s ICS Level 1 Training and aims to deepen participants’ understanding of disaster management operations, resource coordination, leadership, and decision-making during emergencies.

The ICS serves as a globally recognized framework designed to establish a clear chain of command, efficient communication, and organized response mechanisms during crises. Through this training, participants are expected to enhance their operational capabilities and become more effective responders and leaders in times of disaster.

The 1103Bde commended the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Patikul under the supportive leadership of Mayor Kabir for giving premium to disaster risk reduction and management initiatives, recognizing the activity as a reflection of the municipality’s dedication to protecting lives and strengthening community resilience.

The successful conduct of the training highlights the strong partnership among the LGU Patikul, OCD-9, Sulu PDRRMO, the 1103Bde, and the 35IB.

This initiative underscored that disaster response is a shared responsibility that requires cooperation, unity, and sustained collaboration among all sectors.

As Patikul continues to strengthen its disaster preparedness initiatives, the ICS Level 2 Training stands as a vital step toward building a more resilient, disciplined, and responsive force capable of protecting the people of Sulu during emergencies and disasters. (PR)