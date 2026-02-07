1103Bde, OCD complete Metro Jolo capacity building

THE 1103rd Infantry Brigade (1103Bde), in partnership with the Local Government Unit of Jolo and the Office of Civil Defense–Zamboanga Peninsula, successfully concluded a one-day Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) Orientation Course and a three-day Basic Incident Command System (ICS) Training Level 1.

The 1103Bde said the four-day activity, held from Monday, February 2, until Thursday, February 5, marked the third leg of the Metro Jolo Capacity Building Program, following the successful conduct of similar DRRM and Basic ICS training in the municipalities of Patikul and Indanan in 2025.

Metro Jolo comprises the adjoining municipalities of Jolo, Patikul, and Indanan.

With the completion of the Jolo leg, the 1103Bde said it will further advance its initiative of systematically strengthening disaster preparedness and response capabilities across all municipalities within its area of responsibility.

The program aimed to enhance the operational readiness of the Jolo DRRM Council by equipping local DRRM officers, village officials, first responders, and key stakeholders with essential knowledge on disaster risk reduction principles and the ICS, with emphasis on coordinated response, interoperability, and effective command and control during emergencies and disasters.

The 1103Bde said the activity was conducted in close coordination with the Sulu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) and the OCD–Zamboanga Peninsula, ensuring that nationally prescribed DRRM and ICS standards were properly cascaded and institutionalized at the local government level.

The 1103Bde and the LGU of Jolo expressed their appreciation to the OCD–Zamboanga Peninsula for its technical expertise, guidance, and steadfast support, which were instrumental to the successful implementation of the training.

Major General Leonardo Peña, commander of the 11th Infantry Division; Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, 1103Bde commander; Jolo Municipal Administrator Edzzedin Tan; and Sulu PDRRMO Chief Julkipli Ahijon graced the culmination program and graduation ceremony on Thursday, February 5, underscoring the strong commitment of both military leadership and the provincial and municipal governments to disaster preparedness and resilience-building initiatives. (SunStar Zamboanga)