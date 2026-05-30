1103Bde, Opapru discuss various projects’ status for MNLF communities

THE 1103rd Infantry “Kalis” Brigade (1103Bde), under the Army’s 11th Infantry “Alakdan” Division, conducted a conference meeting with representatives from the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (Opapru) to discuss the status of the implementation of various development projects for the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) communities within the 1103Bde area of responsibility.

The meeting held Thursday, May 28, 2026, focused on the progress of community-based initiatives, particularly the implementation of roads and water system projects aimed at enhancing mobility to and from interior barangays and improving access to clean and sustainable water supply for MNLF communities.

The discussions highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts among government agencies, local stakeholders, and security forces in supporting peacebuilding and community development in conflict-affected areas.

The 1103Bde and Opapru emphasized their shared commitment to ensuring the successful completion of these projects as part of the government’s broader peace and reconciliation efforts.

The conference also served as a venue to address challenges encountered during project implementation and to strengthen coordination mechanisms among concerned agencies.

Brigadier General Emmanuel Cabasan, 1103Bde commander, underscored the significance of development initiatives in sustaining peace and promoting socio-economic growth in the communities.

“The implementation of these projects reflects the government’s commitment to uplifting the living conditions of our communities and fostering lasting peace through unity, cooperation, and inclusive development,” he said.

The 1103Bde continues to support peace and development initiatives in partnership with Opapru and other stakeholders to ensure stable, secure, and progressive communities throughout the first district of Sulu. (PR)