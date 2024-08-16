1103Bde opens water refilling station

THE troops of the 1103rd Infantry “Kalis” Brigade are now assured of clean and safe drinking water while rendering security duty in the province of Sulu, the 4th Civil Relations Group (4CRG) said Friday, August 16, 2024.

The 4CRG said the 1103Bde had inaugurated the Kalis Water Refilling Station at Camp Bud Datu in Tagbak village, Indanan, Sulu on Friday, August 16.

The 4CRG said the opening of the refilling station marked a significant milestone in ensuring every Kalis Trooper has access to clean and safe drinking water.

The 4CRG said the new facility is equipped with state-of-the-art filtration systems, ensuring that every drop meets the highest standards of purity and taste.

“This launch not only provides a vital resource but also fosters a sense of community well-being and sustainability among the soldiers,” the 4CRG said in a statement.

The inauguration of the water refilling facility was spearheaded by Brigadier General Christopher Tampus, commander of the 1103Bde.

The 4CRG said the inauguration of the facility was met with excitement and enthusiasm from the men and women of the 1103Bde, who are eager to benefit from the high-quality, purified water that the water refilling station promises to deliver. (SunStar Zamboanga)